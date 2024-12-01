AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-01

Power pilferage: LESCO to focus on multiple options

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

LAHORE: In order to enhance the effectiveness of the anti-power theft campaign, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has decided to focus on community engagement, technology integration, collaboration with law enforcement, incentives for reporting, and transparency and accountability.

They said LESCO has decided to educate and involve the local community in understanding the impacts of power theft. Awareness campaigns highlighting the economic and social consequences can help in gaining public support, they added.

It may be noted that LESCO has been actively conducting a grand anti-power theft campaign. Over a span of 400 days, LESCO detected 149,275 power pilferers across its five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Okara. They have submitted 139,822 FIRs and arrested 43,149 accused. The company has also charged 159,939,354 detection units worth Rs 5,890,061,028 to the power pilferers. The operations are being conducted under the directives of the Federal Power Division, and the LESCO CEO, Engineer Shahid Haider, is supervising these efforts.

Despite the fact that this drive demonstrates LESCO’s commitment to tackling electricity theft and ensuring a fair distribution of power, said sources, there is still need to invest in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) that can detect unusual usage patterns and pinpoint areas of power theft quickly.

They have further pointed out that LSECO management would strengthen partnerships with local law enforcement agencies to ensure swift action against power theft and enhance the legal framework to impose stricter penalties.

According to sources, the company is also considering to introduce a reward system for individuals who report power theft activities. This can motivate people to act as vigilant guardians of their community’s resources, they added. Already, regularly publish data on the progress of the campaign is also top priority of the LESCO management to maintain transparency and build public trust. Furthermore, it is holding accountable those within the organization who may be complicit in theft.

LESCO is also promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar power to reduce dependency on traditional grids, making theft less feasible and providing a cleaner energy alternative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lesco awareness campaigns anti power theft campaign

Comments

200 characters

Power pilferage: LESCO to focus on multiple options

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

Nov collection short of target

‘A solution to all problems’ Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

5G launch: 2600 band’s 140MHZ deficit constitutes NERA’s key concern

Govt denies ‘firing by LEAs’ on protesters

Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

PM vows to strengthen HIV national response

PPP reaffirms its commitment to democracy

KP CM orders dismantling of bunkers in Kurram

Read more stories