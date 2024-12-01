Power pilferage: LESCO to focus on multiple options

LAHORE: In order to enhance the effectiveness of the anti-power theft campaign, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has decided to focus on community engagement, technology integration, collaboration with law enforcement, incentives for reporting, and transparency and accountability.

They said LESCO has decided to educate and involve the local community in understanding the impacts of power theft. Awareness campaigns highlighting the economic and social consequences can help in gaining public support, they added.

It may be noted that LESCO has been actively conducting a grand anti-power theft campaign. Over a span of 400 days, LESCO detected 149,275 power pilferers across its five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Okara. They have submitted 139,822 FIRs and arrested 43,149 accused. The company has also charged 159,939,354 detection units worth Rs 5,890,061,028 to the power pilferers. The operations are being conducted under the directives of the Federal Power Division, and the LESCO CEO, Engineer Shahid Haider, is supervising these efforts.

Despite the fact that this drive demonstrates LESCO’s commitment to tackling electricity theft and ensuring a fair distribution of power, said sources, there is still need to invest in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) that can detect unusual usage patterns and pinpoint areas of power theft quickly.

They have further pointed out that LSECO management would strengthen partnerships with local law enforcement agencies to ensure swift action against power theft and enhance the legal framework to impose stricter penalties.

According to sources, the company is also considering to introduce a reward system for individuals who report power theft activities. This can motivate people to act as vigilant guardians of their community’s resources, they added. Already, regularly publish data on the progress of the campaign is also top priority of the LESCO management to maintain transparency and build public trust. Furthermore, it is holding accountable those within the organization who may be complicit in theft.

LESCO is also promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar power to reduce dependency on traditional grids, making theft less feasible and providing a cleaner energy alternative.

