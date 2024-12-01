NBP: Exuberant celebrations mark 75th anniversary at Mohatta Palace

KARACHI: Exuberant celebrations filled with unwavering dedication and opulent prestige marked the 75th anniversary of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). Held at the historic Mohatta Palace in Karachi, the event was attended by eminent dignitaries from the government, business community, and customers from across the country.

Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP, warmly welcomed the Chief Guest, Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), industrial catalysts, and other distinguished guests alongside members of NBP’s management.

The event marked the Diamond Jubilee of NBP’s illustrious journey as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s resilient and robust financial infrastructure. It highlighted the bank’s indispensable role in the nation’s economic and social development and reflected its unwavering commitment to excellence, resilience, and progress.

The celebration featured several memorable highlights, including stirring keynote addresses, a meticulously curated commemorative occasion tracing the bank’s remarkable history, and an insightful exploration of its visionary strategies.

In his inspiring address to the distinguished gathering, Rehmat Ali Hasnie reflected on the institution’s remarkable evolution over the past seven decades. He emphasized NBP’s central role in facilitating transformative government initiatives, promoting financial inclusion, and spearheading the digital revolution within Pakistan’s banking sector.

Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) highlighted, “The 75-year journey of NBP is not only a celebration of past triumphs but a resolute pledge to the future. Our legacy is built on resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the nation’s prosperity. As we look forward, NBP remains dedicated to pioneering technological advancements, promoting sustainability, and fostering inclusivity, all while continuing to serve as a catalyst for Pakistan’s growth and global prominence,” he declared to enthusiastic applause.

The event brought together a distinguished assembly of government officials, business leaders, and representatives of civil society, underscoring NBP’s pivotal role as a trusted partner in driving the nation’s economic progress. Guests had the opportunity to explore the bank’s enduring legacy through immersive, interactive exhibits showcasing its rich history and visionary initiatives in sustainability, digital banking, and financial empowerment.

As the event concluded, NBP’s leadership expressed heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated staff, valued partners, and loyal customers, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in the bank’s remarkable success. As NBP embarks on the next chapter of its legacy, it reaffirms its mission to remain at the forefront of Pakistan’s financial sector, committed to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and prosperity for all.

