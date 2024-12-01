AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-01

PM sympathises with Malaysian people on flood losses

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deepest sympathies on behalf of Pakistani people for the people of Malaysia over loss of lives and property caused by recent floods due to torrential rains in several states of the country.

In a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he said that people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with their Malaysian brethren during this challenging time. He also appreciated the swift and effective measures taken by the Malaysian government to address this natural calamity.

Sharif offered all possible assistance to Malaysia and announced the immediate dispatch of humanitarian aid as a gesture of Pakistan’s support for its Malaysian brothers and sisters.

Referring to Ibrahim’s recent visit to Pakistan in October this year, he expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. The PM noted with satisfaction that most of the trade issues highlighted during the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan had been successfully resolved.

Ibrahim thanked PM Sharif for Pakistan’s support and agreed that both nations needed to work together to enhance relations in all key sectors. The two leaders also agreed to continue high-level visits.

The statement issued by the PM Office, said that Prime Minister Sharif along with foreign minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials is expected to visit Kuala Lumpur early next year.

In response, the Malaysian prime minister in his post on X, extended gratitude to Sharif for his generosity, saying “PM Shehbaz offered prayers for the wellbeing of the more than 140,000 Malaysians affected and conveyed his intention to send aid as a gesture of support and friendship between our nations”. He invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia early next year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Ishaq Dar Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim Malaysian government

Comments

200 characters

PM sympathises with Malaysian people on flood losses

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

Nov collection short of target

‘A solution to all problems’ Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

5G launch: 2600 band’s 140MHZ deficit constitutes NERA’s key concern

Govt denies ‘firing by LEAs’ on protesters

Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

PM vows to strengthen HIV national response

PPP reaffirms its commitment to democracy

KP CM orders dismantling of bunkers in Kurram

Read more stories