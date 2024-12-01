PM sympathises with Malaysian people on flood losses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deepest sympathies on behalf of Pakistani people for the people of Malaysia over loss of lives and property caused by recent floods due to torrential rains in several states of the country.

In a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he said that people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with their Malaysian brethren during this challenging time. He also appreciated the swift and effective measures taken by the Malaysian government to address this natural calamity.

Sharif offered all possible assistance to Malaysia and announced the immediate dispatch of humanitarian aid as a gesture of Pakistan’s support for its Malaysian brothers and sisters.

Referring to Ibrahim’s recent visit to Pakistan in October this year, he expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. The PM noted with satisfaction that most of the trade issues highlighted during the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan had been successfully resolved.

Ibrahim thanked PM Sharif for Pakistan’s support and agreed that both nations needed to work together to enhance relations in all key sectors. The two leaders also agreed to continue high-level visits.

The statement issued by the PM Office, said that Prime Minister Sharif along with foreign minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials is expected to visit Kuala Lumpur early next year.

In response, the Malaysian prime minister in his post on X, extended gratitude to Sharif for his generosity, saying “PM Shehbaz offered prayers for the wellbeing of the more than 140,000 Malaysians affected and conveyed his intention to send aid as a gesture of support and friendship between our nations”. He invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Malaysia early next year.

