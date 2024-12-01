AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-01

Envoy discusses trade ties with Aleem

Published 01 Dec, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The bilateral diplomatic activities between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, for the past several months, exchanges of high-level delegations and Pakistan’s active participation in the COP29 conference in Baku have started to surface positive results.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Farhadov called on in a meeting with Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan in which they both agreed to promote joint projects and trade partnership for which practical work will be started in the coming days.

In this meeting, Aleem Khan warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani Ambassador, Farhadov, and said that including tourism Pakistan can further increase bilateral cooperation with its friendly countries in various sectors. He said that we need to convert our mutual relations into business and bilateral trade for which positive progress is being made from both sides.

