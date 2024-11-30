AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gautam Adani breaks silence on US indictment to say his group is committed to compliance

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2024 09:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Adani Group founder Gautam Adani responded for the first time on Saturday to allegations by U.S. authorities that he was part of a $265 million bribery scheme, saying that his ports-to-power conglomerate was committed to world class regulatory compliance.

“Less than two weeks back, we faced a set of allegations from the U.S. about compliance practices at Adani Green Energy. This is not the first time we have faced such challenges,” Adani said in a live-streamed speech at an awards ceremony.

“What I can tell you is that every attack makes us stronger and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group,” Adani said in the northern Indian city of Jaipur.

Adani Group has denied the U.S. allegations, describing them as “baseless” and vowing to seek “all possible legal recourse”.

Gautam Adani faces charges for securities law violations, Adani Green says

“In today’s world, negativity spreads faster than facts, and as we work through the legal process, I want to re-confirm our absolute commitment to world class regulatory compliance,” Adani said in his speech, without giving further details.

Adani Group’s finance chief on Friday rejected the allegations, while the Indian government said it has not received any U.S. request regarding the case.

Adani Enterprises Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Green Energy Adani Green US indictment

Comments

200 characters

Gautam Adani breaks silence on US indictment to say his group is committed to compliance

There will be effective prosecution of those involved in violence during PTI protest: Info minister

Asif anticipates higher PIA valuation in second privatization round following EASA decision

Dar rejects allegations of firing by LEAs during PTI protest

Bilawal says achieving political stability essential for country’s future

More than 100 Rohingya refugees rescued off Indonesia: UN

Saudi Arabia 2034 World Cup bid ‘medium risk’ for human rights: FIFA

More than 122,000 people evacuated in Malaysia due to floods

Israel military strikes kill 32 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Revised PPAs inked with about one dozen IPPs

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

Read more stories