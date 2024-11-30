AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 122,000 people evacuated in Malaysia due to floods

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2024 05:01pm
A woman looks at a submerged vehicle during heavy rain in Pasir Puteh, in Malaysia’s Kelantan state on November 30, 2024. Photo: AFP
A woman looks at a submerged vehicle during heavy rain in Pasir Puteh, in Malaysia’s Kelantan state on November 30, 2024. Photo: AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 122,000 people have been forced out of their homes as massive floods caused by relentless rains swept through Malaysia’s northern states, disaster management officials said Saturday.

The number surpassed the 118,000 evacuated during one of the country’s worst floodings in 2014, and disaster officials feared it could rise further as there was no let-up in torrential downpours.

The death toll remained at four recorded across Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak.

Kelantan state bore the brunt of the flooding, accounting for 63 percent of the 122,631 people evacuated, according to data from the National Disaster Management Agency.

Nearly 35,000 people were evacuated in Terengganu, with the rest of the displacements reported from seven other states.

16 dead, seven missing in Indonesia flood: disaster agency

Heavy rains, which began early this week, continued to hammer Pasir Puteh town in Kelantan, where people could be seen walking through streets inundated with hip-deep waters.

“My area has been flooded since Wednesday. The water has already reached my house corridor and is just two inches away from coming inside,” Pasir Puteh resident and school janitor Zamrah Majid, 59, told AFP.

“Luckily, I moved my two cars to a higher ground before the water level rose.”

She said she allowed her grandchildren to play in the water in front of her house because it was still shallow.

“But if the water gets higher, it would be dangerous, I’m afraid they might get swept away,” she added.

“I haven’t received any assistance yet, whether it’s welfare or other kinds of help.”

Muhammad Zulkarnain, 27, who is living with his parents in Pasir Puteh, said they were isolated.

“There’s no way in or out of for any vehicles to enter my neighbourhood,” he told AFP by phone.

“Of course I’m scared… Luckily we have received some assistance from NGOs, they gave us food supplies like biscuits, instant noodles, and eggs.”

The Malaysian Meteorological Department warned that heavy rains will continue until Sunday in Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak.

Floods are an annual phenomenon in the Southeast Asian nation of 34 million people due to the northeast monsoon that brings heavy rain from November to March.

Thousands of emergency services personnel have been deployed in flood-prone states along with rescue boats, four-wheel-drive vehicles and helicopters, said Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who chairs the National Disaster Management Committee.

Malaysia flood Malaysia flood

Comments

200 characters

More than 122,000 people evacuated in Malaysia due to floods

Asif anticipates higher PIA valuation in second privatization round following EASA decision

Dar rejects allegations of firing by LEAs during PTI protest

Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 44,382

More than 100 Rohingya refugees rescued off Indonesia: UN

Israel military strikes kill 32 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Revised PPAs inked with about one dozen IPPs

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Read more stories