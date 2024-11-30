AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NZ clinging on in Christchurch after England’s Brook hits 171

Reuters Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 11:53am

England took charge of the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday, riding Harry Brook’s 171 to a first-innings lead of 151 before reducing the Black Caps to 155 for six at close of play on day three in Christchurch.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway departed cheaply before tea, and the crisis deepened when Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell were dismissed in successive balls in the final session with the hosts still in arrears.

Williamson offered hope with an innings of 61 but it all but disappeared when Chris Woakes, belying his reputation as a bowler who struggles outside England, trapped him in front and then had Blundell caught behind off a nick for a golden duck.

Glenn Phillips fended off the hat-trick ball but followed his teammates off the field in the last 20 minutes of play when he was dismissed lbw for 19 by Brydon Carse.

Daryl Mitchell, unbeaten on 31, and debutant all-rounder Nathan Smith, who had scored one not out, were at the crease at stumps with New Zealand just four runs ahead.

England lose three early wickets after dismissing NZ for 348

The Black Caps will have a long, hard look at their fielding as they reflect on their poor position after five dropped catches helping Brook to his match-turning tally.

England skipper Ben Stokes also benefited from a few as he provided the glue for a series of partnerships that pushed the visitors to 499 in response to New Zealand’s 348.

Brook had resumed on 132 with England 319-5 and the 25-year-old played with great freedom and some style as he and Stokes put on 159 for the sixth wicket.

Defying the new ball, Brook punched his 13th four through covers to move past the 150 mark before blasting a huge six on to a grandstand roof.

By the time he got an edge on a Matt Henry delivery and was caught behind, Brook had hit 15 fours and three sixes in his 197-ball knock to take his batting average in three Tests in New Zealand to 100.

Henry (4-84) also finally dismissed Stokes for 80 but England’s tail wagged hard with Gus Atkinson adding 48 runs off 36 balls and Carse an unbeaten 33 from 24.

Woakes (3-39) had failed to take a wicket in the first innings but wasted no time in removing Latham for one before Carse (3-22) and Atkinson combined to send back Conway for eight.

Williamson became the first New Zealander to accumulate 9,000 Test runs on his way to his 61, a rare highlight on a largely dismal day for the home fans.

Harry Brook England vs New Zealand test

Comments

200 characters

NZ clinging on in Christchurch after England’s Brook hits 171

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories