NTU hosts 4th Int’l Conference on Polymers and Composites

FAISALABAD: The National Textile University (NTU) successfully hosted the 4th International Conference on Polymers and Composites.

The two-day event brought together eminent researchers, scientists, and industry experts from around the globe, including the UAE, Malaysia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Czech Republic, and Pakistan virtually.

They presented their groundbreaking research on the latest advancements in polymer and composite materials in online and physical modes. A poster competition was also held, which showcased the innovative work of students from various universities, providing a platform to present their ideas and receive valuable expert feedback.

Prizes were distributed among the top poster presenters. Conference Chair Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawab (Vice Chancellor, University of Kamalia) and Conference Secretary Dr. Khubab Shaker congratulated the faculty, staff, and students on the successful conference organization. They reiterated that it underscores NTU’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and promoting cutting-edge research in the field of materials science.

