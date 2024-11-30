AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
CM seeks comprehensive plan to prevent urban flooding

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 07:29am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to purchase machinery to prevent urban flooding.

While chairing a special meeting, to review measures for the prevention of urban flooding, river flooding and river erosion in Punjab, the CM said, “Clean floodways under motorways, highways and railway tracks.”

She further directed to lower the level of green belts to ensure drainage of rainwater from roads. “Ensure timely cleaning and rehabilitation of flood drains,” she said, adding: “Ensure implementation of laws to prevent flooding.”

She agreed to a proposal to build storage tanks in cities affected by urban flooding.

The CM said, “Roads are submerged in cities, the sewage system needs to be improved. Priority should be determined for the rehabilitation and improvement of sewage system in view of the suffering of people.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

