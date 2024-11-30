AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

Alhamra launches theatre workshop

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 07:33am

LAHORE: Renowned artist Iftikhar Thakur met with the Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, to discuss significant matters. During the meeting, Sarah Rashid announced an exciting initiative: Alhamra will organize a month-long theatre workshop focusing on acting, directing, and writing to benefit from the expertise of its legendary artists.

The workshop aims to equip the youth with specialized skills in the vital performing arts field of theatre, nurturing the next generation of talent.

Young individuals aged 15 and above can register for the workshop by December 10 with a fee of PKR 5,000. The workshop will run from December 11, 2024, to January 10, 2025.

Participants will receive hands-on training from prominent figures in the theatre world, ensuring a comprehensive and enriching learning experience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Renowned artist Iftikhar Thakur Sarah Rashid theatre workshop

Comments

200 characters

Alhamra launches theatre workshop

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories