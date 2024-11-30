AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Markets Print 2024-11-30

Tech surge propels STOXX 600 to near one-week high

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2024 07:37am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 ended the week on a high note, bolstered by a rally in tech stocks, while investors analysed the euro zone inflation report to assess the likelihood of a larger interest rate cut in December.

The pan-European main stock index reversed earlier losses and was up 0.6% at 510.25 points on Friday, logging its first monthly gain since August. It rose 1% in November. On a weekly basis, it logged a modest 0.2% decline.

Technology stocks were the biggest boost to the index, gaining 1.6%.

Trading volumes were expected to be low, with the US equity market open for half a day following the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Euro zone flash inflation rose to 2.3% on a yearly basis in November, in line with forecasts.

Markets are now pricing in a more than 80% chance of a 25 basis-point cut at the European Central Bank’s meeting on December 12.

Capital Economics’ analysts think the case for a 50 basis point cut still remains strong. “Data released this week suggest that the euro-zone economy is struggling,” they said in a note.

While the STOXX 600 has achieved a modest monthly gain over three months, it significantly lagged behind the US S&P 500 . Investor sentiment towards the European bloc was dampened by several factors, including the potential for US tariffs, political uncertainty in France, and geopolitical tensions.

Auto stocks were among the worst hit in November, knocked down by concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexico could be more damaging for European car makers than any direct tariffs on EU goods.

Defence stocks on the other hand, gained the most among sectors, largely due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

France’s CAC 40 has been one of the worst-performing bourses in the region so far this month due to the country’s political uncertainty.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier dropped plans to raise electricity taxes in his 2025 budget, bowing to far-right pressure. The budget woes had pushed France’s borrowing costs to match those of Greece for the first time on Thursday.

European Central Bank tech stocks Europe stocks STOXX Europe 600 Index CAC 40 index

