SITCO inaugurates two-day ‘Thar festival’ in Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO) and Basant Hall Cultural Centre have jointly inaugurated the colour full Thar festival, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Thar region. The festival formally inaugurated by Atta Chanhiyo, a renowned researcher on Shah Latif’s poetry.

Atta Chanhiyo, in his session “Shah Latif’s Poetry and Thar Culture,” highlighted the significance of Shah Latif’s poetry in showcasing the culture, people, and traditions of Thar. He emphasized the importance of promoting Thar culture and preserving its unique aspects, including its organic food, clothing, and other traditional items.

Atta Chanhiyo also expressed concerns about the impact of corporate culture on indigenous cultures, which could lead to significant challenges and changes in the traditional way of life in Thar region.

Endowment Fund Trust Chairman Abdul Hameed Akhund made a significant announcement during the program, revealing the plans to establish a centre with collaboration of Atta Chanhio for Sindhi embroidery centre to preserve the traditional clothing of Thar in Khipro. This centre will play a crucial role in preserving Sindhi cultural clothing and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Writer Khalid Jogi shared his insights on the history of Thar, highlighting the challenges of preserving Thar culture in the present revolution in communication and modernization. He emphasized the need to redesign cultural items to meet the modern trends, ensuring their relevance and accessibility in contemporary markets.

The festival features stalls showcasing Thar food, clothing, and other cultural heritage items, offering a unique opportunity for people of Hyderabad to experience the rich cultural diversity of the Thar region.

The event has attracted a large number of participants, including Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Vice Chancellor Fateh Muhammad Marri, Director Basant Hall Sobia Sheikh, civil society representatives and media personnel.

Sindh SITCO Atta Chanhiyo Thar festival

