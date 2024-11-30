AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

Minister underscores urgent need for education reforms

Naveed Butt Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed that public sector schools be equipped to impart essential skills, ensuring wide-reaching societal benefits from the proposed reforms.

The minister chaired a progress review meeting on the Teacher Training Institute, emphasising the urgent need for education reforms to prepare the youth for future challenges. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the secretary and additional secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education, along with officials from the planning and education ministries.

The meeting highlighted significant shortcomings in the country’s education system, noting that 1.8 million teachers require preparation for modern challenges. Additionally, with one million new teachers needed to meet growing demographic demands, the minister stressed the importance of globally accredited training programmes to align with 21st century teaching standards.

The federal minister was briefed on the teacher training initiative, led by the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) in collaboration with the LUMS School of Education.

Discussing the proposed education reforms, Iqbal emphasised the importance of reviving foundational ethics and fostering a global perspective among youth. “Our education system must focus on building team dynamics, fostering collaboration, and achieving collective successes,” he stated.

The minister underscored the evolving role of teachers as knowledge managers, responsible for producing future leaders equipped with life skills and a strong sense of community.

Proposed solutions included adopting best practices from countries such as Finland, Singapore, Australia, and Vietnam, focusing on integrating theory with practice, fostering adaptability, and linking accreditation to career progression.

He stressed the need for mandatory certifications for headmasters and headmistresses to evaluate their leadership abilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ahsan iqbal Ministry of Federal Education NIETE education reforms

Comments

200 characters

Minister underscores urgent need for education reforms

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories