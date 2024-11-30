Empowering deserving individuals: BISP asks officials to explore potential collaborations with global stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: The management of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has tasked the senior BISP officials concerned to prepare a concept note outlining potential collaborations between BISP and international stakeholders on reaching out to the deserving segments of the society for the provision of financial support to them.

In addition, the international stakeholders have expressed keen interest in partnering with BISP to develop skill training initiatives aimed at empowering deserving individuals.

This transpired in a meeting presided over by Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid at BISP headquarters on Friday. Khalid, along with Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, recently paid an official visit to London.

The meeting was a follow up on the decisions taken in their London visit.

The BISP chairperson and secretary held meetings with representatives from different international bodies including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in London, said an official statement.

The BMGF, LLF and ISDB have expressed keen interest in collaborating on skills training initiatives for deserving individuals under the BISP, the statement quoted Khalid as having said.

The primary goal of these meetings was to explore strategies and potential collaborations to uplift the lives of BISP beneficiaries, she added.

Khalid instructed the senior BISP officials concerned to draft a concept note outlining potential collaborations with LLF, BMGF, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), emphasising the importance of leveraging their financial and technical expertise to benefit BISP’s target communities, according to the statement.

“We have opportunities before us, and we must utilise them effectively to further support our beneficiaries,” the BISP chairperson said.

She also directed that review meetings be held every 15 days to ensure progress on the proposed initiatives, the statement added.

