Türkiye ambassador calls on Aleem

ISLAMABAD: Türkiye Ambassador to Pakistan Erfan Neziroglu, while calling on Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, said that the conditions between us are favourable, the objectives are clear and the destination is the same.

He added that Türkiye wants to properly institutionalise business relations with Pakistan to add in the present cooperation.

Aleem Khan, while describing Türkiye’s developmental models as impressive that Pakistan also to get benefit from this model for which we want to adopt the best investment options including joint ventures.

Turkish Ambassador Erfan Neziroglu and Aleem Khan had a detailed discussion on the promotion of mutual relations between the two countries and various issues of bilateral trade.

Aleem Khan said that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye should be transformed into business partnerships for which there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors including communications.

Improving the road network is a big challenge because development in any country can be possible only by connecting it with highways, he added.

Aleem Khan said that the people of Pakistan and Türkiye are bound by a single brotherly relationship and will strengthen these ties as much as possible in the future, as well.

He said our job is to bring business and people closer and the rest of work will start by itself. Companies from both countries should get the opportunity to earn attractive profit in Türkiye and Pakistan.

Ambassador Neziroglu thanked Aleem Khan and assured him of all possible cooperation and indicated to adopt a workable model for bilateral investment.

