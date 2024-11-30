AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

Türkiye ambassador calls on Aleem

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Türkiye Ambassador to Pakistan Erfan Neziroglu, while calling on Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, said that the conditions between us are favourable, the objectives are clear and the destination is the same.

He added that Türkiye wants to properly institutionalise business relations with Pakistan to add in the present cooperation.

Aleem Khan, while describing Türkiye’s developmental models as impressive that Pakistan also to get benefit from this model for which we want to adopt the best investment options including joint ventures.

Turkish Ambassador Erfan Neziroglu and Aleem Khan had a detailed discussion on the promotion of mutual relations between the two countries and various issues of bilateral trade.

Aleem Khan said that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye should be transformed into business partnerships for which there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors including communications.

Improving the road network is a big challenge because development in any country can be possible only by connecting it with highways, he added.

Aleem Khan said that the people of Pakistan and Türkiye are bound by a single brotherly relationship and will strengthen these ties as much as possible in the future, as well.

He said our job is to bring business and people closer and the rest of work will start by itself. Companies from both countries should get the opportunity to earn attractive profit in Türkiye and Pakistan.

Ambassador Neziroglu thanked Aleem Khan and assured him of all possible cooperation and indicated to adopt a workable model for bilateral investment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Aleem Khan Pakistan and Turkiye bilateral investment Türkiye Ambassador Erfan Neziroglu

Comments

200 characters

Türkiye ambassador calls on Aleem

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories