This is apropos a letter to the Editor ‘Elon Musk aimed at bending the Universe’ by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. Musk envisions Grok solving some of humanity’s greatest mysteries, such as the enigma of black holes, dark matter, and dark energy.

He believes we are on the verge of unlocking the secrets of the cosmos—or perhaps discovering something even more unimaginable waiting for us on the other side. In another video, Elon Musk shared an idea that showcased his deep understanding of cosmology, explaining it in simple terms rather than relying on complex mathematical calculations or difficult-to-comprehend concepts.

He stated that, while technically traveling faster than the speed of light might be theoretically possible, it remains a difficult feat to achieve at this point in time. He explained this by highlighting how space itself can play tricks on us. While we cannot travel faster than the speed of light, the fabric of space is moving at speeds faster than light.

In yet another video, Musk described a hypothetical scenario involving a spaceship that could take you to distant stars in the blink of an eye. This concept, known as the “warp drive,” involves a revolutionary way of thinking about travel. Instead of zooming through space, a warp drive would work by stretching space in front of the ship and compressing it behind.

Musk illustrated this concept by likening space to a giant rubber sheet. Imagine pulling a distant star closer to you instantly. By pulling the space in front of you closer and pushing the space behind you away, you could move forward without physically moving. This means it would be possible to travel to other planets and even distant stars faster than light, all without breaking the laws of physics.

