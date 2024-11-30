A legacy of democracy, sacrifice, and public service

November 30, 1967, stands as a defining moment in Pakistan’s political history—a day that reshaped the nation’s destiny. On this pivotal day, the country took a decisive turn toward the empowerment of its people, as Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a visionary leader, pledged to fight for the rights of the masses.

In Lahore, he founded a party that, in just a few short years, would forever change Pakistan’s political landscape: the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The PPP was born out of Bhutto’s unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of ordinary Pakistanis. Its mission was clear: to establish a government that championed the rights of the people, not the elite. With a foundation rooted in social justice, economic equality, and political freedom, the PPP quickly became the beacon of hope for a nation yearning for change.

Even before the party’s formation, Bhutto had captured the imagination of millions across the country. For the first time since the era of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan, the people found a leader who stood undeterred, ready to fight for their rights.

His call resonated from Kashmir to Karachi, Gilgit to Gwadar, galvanizing the public and propelling the PPP to prominence as the most popular political force in West Pakistan. The 1970 general elections cemented this status, with the party securing the majority of seats in the region.

However, just a year later, the nation was plunged into despair. The separation of East Pakistan, coupled with a devastating war with India, left Pakistan reeling. In these trying times, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s dynamic leadership became the country’s saving grace.

With courage and foresight, he rallied the nation, stabilized the economy, and secured peace through the Simla Agreement, which brought back thousands of war prisoners and reclaimed occupied territory from India. Bhutto also united a fragmented nation by delivering the consensus-based Constitution of 1973 and elevated Pakistan’s global standing by hosting the 1974 Islamic Summit Conference.

Among his greatest achievements was initiating Pakistan’s nuclear programme, a bold step that cemented the country’s defense capabilities. Despite immense international pressure and threats, Bhutto stood firm, declaring, “We will eat grass, but we will make the bomb.”

These visionary actions, however, made him a target for global powers. In 1977, a conspiracy culminated in General Zia-ul-Haq’s coup, followed by Bhutto’s controversial trial and execution—a miscarriage of justice later acknowledged by Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

Zia and his allies believed Bhutto’s martyrdom would dismantle the PPP and erase his legacy. But they underestimated the resilience of the movement he inspired. Bhutto’s ideals lived on—in the hearts of the people, the resolve of party workers, and the leadership of his family. His courageous daughter, Benazir Bhutto, rose to carry the torch of democracy and the fight for the people’s rights.

Benazir’s journey was fraught with challenges. During Zia’s oppressive regime, the Bhutto family and PPP workers faced relentless persecution—a dark chapter in the nation’s history. Yet, neither imprisonment nor exile could break her resolve. Under her leadership, the PPP returned to power in 1988, and Benazir became Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister, earning global acclaim and breaking barriers.

During her tenure, Benazir championed numerous reforms, focusing on women’s rights, healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. She initiated economic programmes to uplift the nation, but her path was never easy. Political conspiracies and entrenched opposition led to her government’s dismissal in 1990. Undeterred, she returned to power in 1993, once again taking bold steps for the welfare of people.

By 1996, mounting political crises forced Benazir into exile, while her husband, Asif Ali Zardari, endured imprisonment and torture. Despite these hardships, the PPP remained steadfast. During General Pervez Musharraf’s era, Benazir emerged as a formidable voice against dictatorship, advocating for constitutional restoration and civil liberties.

Despite facing grave threats, she returned to Pakistan on October 18, 2007, to a hero’s welcome, reminiscent of her historic 1986 homecoming in Lahore. Tragically, her courage led to her martyrdom on December 27, 2007, after an election rally in Rawalpindi.

Following her untimely death, Asif Ali Zardari assumed PPP’s leadership. Under his stewardship, the party won the 2008 elections and introduced transformative measures for political stability. As President, Zardari championed the 18th Amendment, ensuring parliamentary sovereignty, provincial autonomy, and fostering reconciliation.

Landmark initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Benazir Income Support Programme, and energy projects like the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline were hallmarks of his tenure, gaining international recognition.

Today, the PPP’s mantle is carried by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a leader embodying his family’s legacy. Bilawal’s vision is evident in his initiatives, particularly in Sindh, where transformative programmes like free cardiac care at NICVD, cancer treatment through CyberKnife technology, liver transplants in Gambat, and housing for flood victims have changed countless lives. His dedication to public welfare is reflected in initiatives like the Benazir Kisan Card, free solar systems for impoverished households, and extensive healthcare reforms.

The Pakistan People’s Party’s history is a story of unwavering commitment, sacrifice, and service to the people. From Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, each leader has exemplified a dedication to Pakistan’s progress, democracy, and the rights of its citizens. The PPP Foundation Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made, the milestones achieved, and the promise to continue striving for a brighter future.

