AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.91%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.85%)
DFML 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.37%)
DGKC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
FFBL 76.99 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.84%)
FFL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
HUBC 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KOSM 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.87%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.62%)
NBP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
PIBTL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
PPL 167.95 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.5%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.78%)
SEARL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 8.44 (10%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TOMCL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.73%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.98%)
TREET 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.46%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.04%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
BR100 10,895 Increased By 118.9 (1.1%)
BR30 32,660 Increased By 426.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of England warns of risks from rise in global trade barriers

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 08:39pm

LONDON: The Bank of England warned on Friday that higher trade barriers could hit global growth and feed uncertainty about inflation, potentially causing volatility in financial markets and pushing up borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

Without specifically referring to the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, the BoE said the financial system could also be impacted by disruption to cross-border capital flows and a reduced ability to diversify risk.

“A reduction in the degree of international policy cooperation could hinder progress by authorities in improving the resilience of the financial system and its ability to absorb future shocks,” the BoE said in a half-yearly report on the financial system.

Asked at a press conference about the likely impact of a second Trump presidency, Bailey repeated his stance that he wanted to see the policies the Trump administration will pursue.

“We are seeing increased risk of global fragmentation. But I would say this, that there are quite a lot of causes of that and I don’t think it’s right to pin it on one particular event.”

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

While UK households, businesses and banks appeared to be in good shape, the BoE report said, Britain’s financial sector faced risks that were “particularly relevant” given the openness of the UK economy.

Other threats included high levels of public debt in many economies around the world.

“Uncertainty around, and risks to, the outlook have increased,” the report said.

Bailey pushed back against a complaint from new finance minister Rachel Reeves that British regulators had inadvertently damaged the economy by taking too tough a stance on risk-taking in the financial sector.

“Put simply, there is not a trade-off between financial stability and growth. This is a fundamental point,” he said.

But he said there were choices about how to apply rules and he said the BoE’s announcement on Friday that it would conduct full tests on the health of UK banks once every two years, and no longer annually, was an example of how to help competitiveness in the sector.

Bailey also stressed the importance of minimum international financial standards in the wake of the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

The BoE said it continued to judge that valuations and risk premia in financial markets were “vulnerable to a sharp correction” due to the risks to growth and inflation and uncertainty about interest rates.

“Such a correction could be amplified by long-standing vulnerabilities in market-based finance” and could push up borrowing costs for UK households and businesses, it warned.

The BoE said its latest tests of the resilience of UK banks showed they were well capitalised with high levels of liquidity.

But it said non-bank financial institutions such as hedge funds remained vulnerable to a sudden financial shock and might have to undertake a fire sale of assets such as British corporate bonds in this scenario.

Going forward, the central bank plans to carry out full stress tests once every two years starting in 2025, reducing the administrative strain on lenders and allowing the BoE to focus on other potential financial risks.

Less detailed desk-based stress tests would be conducted by the BoE, when needed, in the intervening years.

The BoE held its countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB), or “rainy day” capital requirement for banks that can be drawn on in stressed times, at its neutral setting of 2%.

Bank of England

Comments

200 characters

Bank of England warns of risks from rise in global trade barriers

Record run continues: KSE-100 crosses 101,000 with nearly 1,300-point gain

Rupee stable against US dollar

FO dismisses ‘impression’ of UAE visa ban on Pakistani nationals

ICC talks continue on fate of Pakistan Champions Trophy

PM Shehbaz forms task force to identify people involved in chaos, violence

FM Dar to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Iran

Servers crash, data corrupted as cyber-attack hits Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Oil heads for 2% weekly decline as supply risks ease

Read more stories