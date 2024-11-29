AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.91%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.85%)
DFML 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.37%)
DGKC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
FFBL 76.99 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.84%)
FFL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
HUBC 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KOSM 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.87%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.62%)
NBP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
PIBTL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
PPL 167.95 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.5%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.78%)
SEARL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 8.44 (10%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TOMCL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.73%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.98%)
TREET 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.46%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.04%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
BR100 10,895 Increased By 118.9 (1.1%)
BR30 32,660 Increased By 426.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump’s tariffs could cost carmakers up to 17% of combined core profits, S&P says

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 08:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

European and American carmakers are set to lose up to 17% of their combined annual core profits if the U.S. imposes import tariffs on Europe, Mexico and Canada, S&P Global said in a report on Friday, warning of potential credit downgrades.

Premium automakers Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover, who mostly produce in Europe, and groups General Motors and Stellantis, who assemble high volumes of cars in Mexico and Canada, are most exposed to the threat of higher tariffs, S&P said.

Why it’s important

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday said he would impose a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico until they clamped down on drugs and migrants crossing the border, a move that would appear to violate a free-trade deal between the three countries.

Analysts and experts fear the tariffs could be more damaging for European car makers like Volkswagen and Stellantis and their suppliers than any direct tariffs on EU goods.

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Key quotes

“We expect mitigating actions will make potentially higher tariffs manageable, but the combined effects of tariffs, tighter CO2 regulation in Europe from 2025, and earnings pressure from stronger competition in China and Europe could increase the risk of downgrades”, S&P said.

“Rating transitions could occur where the tariffs compound other headwinds for 2025,” it added.

Context

Starting in 2025, the EU will lower a cap on average emissions from new vehicle sales to 94 grams/km from 116 g/km.

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

By the numbers

S&P said a worst-case scenario for automakers includes a 20% tariff on U.S. light vehicle imports from the EU and the UK, and a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada.

In this scenario, GM, Stellantis, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover could see more than 20% of their projected adjusted EBITDA at risk in 2025, in S&P analysis.

The risk is between 10% and 20% for Volkswagen and Toyota, and below 10% for BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai.

Tariffs Trump tariffs American carmakers

Comments

200 characters

Trump’s tariffs could cost carmakers up to 17% of combined core profits, S&P says

Record run continues: KSE-100 crosses 101,000 with nearly 1,300-point gain

Rupee stable against US dollar

FO dismisses ‘impression’ of UAE visa ban on Pakistani nationals

ICC talks continue on fate of Pakistan Champions Trophy

PM Shehbaz forms task force to identify people involved in chaos, violence

FM Dar to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Iran

Servers crash, data corrupted as cyber-attack hits Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Oil heads for 2% weekly decline as supply risks ease

Read more stories