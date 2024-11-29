AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.91%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.85%)
DFML 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.37%)
DGKC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
FFBL 76.99 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.84%)
FFL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
HUBC 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KOSM 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.87%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.62%)
NBP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
PIBTL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
PPL 167.95 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.5%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.78%)
SEARL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 8.44 (10%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TOMCL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.73%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.98%)
TREET 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.46%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.04%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
BR100 10,895 Increased By 118.9 (1.1%)
BR30 32,660 Increased By 426.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges up on China optimism but remains set for monthly decline

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 04:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices were steady on Friday, supported by emerging signals of firmer demand in top metals consumer China, but gains were capped by uncertainty over potential U.S. tariffs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.1% at $9,007.50 a metric ton by 1045 GMT but set for a 5.3% decline for November.

“The fundamentals are firm at the moment, it’s just that we don’t know what’s down the road in terms of tariffs, so markets are cautious to move in a decisive manner,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on imports, which would hurt economic growth and metals consumption, especially in China.

The most traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed almost flat at 73,830 yuan ($10,216.28) a ton, posting a second straight monthly loss.

Copper slides on stronger dollar and demand concerns

“China is in wait-and-see mode, until they know how bad the tariffs are going to be, before deploying some of its dry powder in terms of fiscal stimulus,” Shah added.

LME copper has shed 11% since touching a four-month peak of $10,158 on Sept. 30 as investors sold off bullish positions on potential tariffs and disappointment over the lack of aggressive Chinese stimulus.

Some positive signs, however, have been emerging in China, including SHFE inventories that have tumbled by two thirds since early June to 108,775 tons, their lowest since Feb. 5.

Investors are also hoping that coming data will show China’s stimulus is starting to filter through.

Analysts in Reuters polls expected that China’s factory activity expanded modestly for a second consecutive month in November while home prices are expected to stabilise in 2026 after slower falls this year and next.

Also bolstering metals was weakness in the dollar, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

In other metals, LME aluminium dipped 0.1% to $2,595.50 a ton, nickel was down 0.2% at $16,030, lead rose 0.9% to $2,076 and zinc firmed 0.7% to $3,075 while tin jumped 2.1% to $28,770.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper edges up on China optimism but remains set for monthly decline

Rupee stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

ICC talks continue on fate of Pakistan Champions Trophy

FM Dar to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Iran

Servers crash, data corrupted as cyber-attack hits Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Oil heads for more than 3% weekly decline as supply risks ease

India GDP growth slows to 5.4% in September quarter

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

Read more stories