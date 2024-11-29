Robbie Williams hopes ‘Better Man’ film will help viewers heal

AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
Published 29 Nov, 2024
LONDON: British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams’ turbulent life story served as inspiration for the musical movie “Better Man”, in which the pop star is portrayed as a CGI monkey.

The semi-autobiographical drama follows Williams’ journey from childhood to global stardom. The “Angels” and “Rock DJ” musician, whose biggest hits are incorporated in the movie, lends his voice to the main character.

Attending the film’s premiere in London on Wednesday, Williams, who was also the subject of a Netflix documentary last year, said sharing his story came easy.

“I never stop opening up about my past. It’s how I socialise. You tell me about your childhood trauma, I tell you about my childhood trauma, and we get along. It’s par for the course for me,” Williams, who turned 50 in February, said.

“Music heals, entertainment heals. And I hope that in some way this film is a healing process for people. I know it’s a lofty ambition and some people at home could be going ‘ugh, okay, of course’ but I mean it.”

“Better Man” sees a teenage Williams joining the 90s boy band Take That, his substance abuse and differing views leading to him leaving the group and launching a successful solo career, while crippled by depression and addiction.

It also depicts the highs and lows of his relationship with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton and the feuds with Take That’s Gary Barlow and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Directed and co-written by “The Greatest Showman” filmmaker Michael Gracey, “Better Man” was born out of a series of informal interviews in Williams’ recording studio not initially intended for a movie.

Gen Z loves the convenience of mobile shopping this Thanksgiving

The idea for the movie’s unusual approach came naturally, Gracey said.

The CGI monkey version of Williams is played by actor Jonno Davies, who wore a performance capture suit throughout the shoot.

“For someone who sees themselves as a performing monkey, it made a lot of sense,” said Gracey. “I think you see more of Robbie in the monkey. I think you have more empathy for the monkey and I think creatively it makes it really compelling.”

Williams, who released a new song from the film’s soundtrack titled “Forbidden Road” last week and will embark on a UK and European tour in 2025, teased more new music was on the way.

“New music is coming out, depending on how well this film does. If the film does really well, sooner, if it doesn’t, later.”

“Better Man” begins its global cinematic rollout on Dec. 25.

