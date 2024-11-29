AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
DCL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFBL 75.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.39%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.32%)
PAEL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.35%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.29%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.86%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.38%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.21%)
TREET 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.48%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (7.91%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,791 Increased By 15.6 (0.15%)
BR30 32,449 Increased By 215 (0.67%)
KSE100 100,339 Increased By 256.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 31,184 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.03%)
World

Russian defence minister in North Korea for security talks

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024 12:01pm

MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Friday for military discussions, Russia’s defence ministry said, following a strategic partnership treaty signed in June between the two countries.

Belousov will hold talks with North Korean “military and military-political officials”, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

The Russian defence chief was welcomed in Pyongyang by his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang Chol, with a military band playing tunes.

Russia and North Korea have strengthened their military ties since Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

North Korea and Russia are both under UN sanctions – the former for its nuclear weapons programme and the latter for the Ukraine conflict.

Russian Defence Minister says Moscow’s troops have accelerated their advance in Ukraine

The two countries signed a strategic partnership treaty in June which was ratified recently, providing for mutual military assistance in case of an attack and cooperation in the face of Western sanctions.

The United States and South Korea accuse Pyongyang of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying leader Kim Jong Un was eager to gain advanced technology and battle experience for his troops in return.

Russia North Korea Russian strikes Andrei Belousov Russian Defence Minister

