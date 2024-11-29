AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
DCL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFBL 75.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.39%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.32%)
PAEL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.35%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.29%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.86%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.38%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.21%)
TREET 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.48%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (7.91%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,791 Increased By 15.6 (0.15%)
BR30 32,449 Increased By 215 (0.67%)
KSE100 100,339 Increased By 256.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 31,184 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.03%)
South Korean shares set to post worst month since Jan on US tariff worries

  • The benchmark KOSPI dropped 50.90 points, or 2.03%, to 2,453.77
Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 10:58am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korea treasury yields hit 32-month lows on surprise rate cut

  • South Korean shares fell more than 2% on Friday and were set to end the month with their biggest drop since January on US tariff worries.

  • The benchmark KOSPI dropped 50.90 points, or 2.03%, to 2,453.77, as of 0109 GMT.

  • The KOSPI has fallen 4% this month, extending declines to a fifth straight month.

  • Major exporters, including chipmakers, battery makers and automakers fell.

  • “Yesterday’s surprise rate cut raised worries that the economy was faring worse than expected and needed a pre-emptive cut,” said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

  • The Bank of Korea delivered a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday and signalled more to come, as policymakers turned a wary eye to trade risks from a second Donald Trump US presidency.

  • South Korea’s export growth is expected to have slowed to a 14-month low in November on slowing demand in the United States amid tariff policy uncertainty, according to a Reuters poll. The data will be reported on Sunday.

  • K-pop agency HYBE fell as much as 7% as members of NewJeans, one of the most popular K-pop groups, said they were leaving the agency.

  • Korean Air Lines was down 1.2%, after falling as much 6.9% earlier in the session. Analysts attributed the fall to profit-taking on the news of the final approval in Europe on its merger with competitor Asiana.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 364.9 billion won ($261.64 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,395.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,394.5.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 2.630%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.777%.

South Korean shares

