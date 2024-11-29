South Korean shares set to post worst month since Jan on US tariff worries

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korea treasury yields hit 32-month lows on surprise rate cut

South Korean shares fell more than 2% on Friday and were set to end the month with their biggest drop since January on US tariff worries.

The benchmark KOSPI dropped 50.90 points, or 2.03%, to 2,453.77, as of 0109 GMT.

The KOSPI has fallen 4% this month, extending declines to a fifth straight month.

Major exporters, including chipmakers, battery makers and automakers fell.

“Yesterday’s surprise rate cut raised worries that the economy was faring worse than expected and needed a pre-emptive cut,” said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

The Bank of Korea delivered a surprise interest rate cut on Thursday and signalled more to come, as policymakers turned a wary eye to trade risks from a second Donald Trump US presidency.

South Korea’s export growth is expected to have slowed to a 14-month low in November on slowing demand in the United States amid tariff policy uncertainty, according to a Reuters poll. The data will be reported on Sunday.

K-pop agency HYBE fell as much as 7% as members of NewJeans, one of the most popular K-pop groups, said they were leaving the agency.

Korean Air Lines was down 1.2%, after falling as much 6.9% earlier in the session. Analysts attributed the fall to profit-taking on the news of the final approval in Europe on its merger with competitor Asiana.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 364.9 billion won ($261.64 million).

The won was quoted at 1,395.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,394.5.