AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
DCL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFBL 75.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.39%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.32%)
PAEL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.35%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.29%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.86%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.38%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.21%)
TREET 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.48%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (7.91%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,791 Increased By 15.6 (0.15%)
BR30 32,449 Increased By 215 (0.67%)
KSE100 100,339 Increased By 256.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 31,184 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.03%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares decline as financials weigh

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 10:24am

Financials dragged Australian shares down on Friday after logging a record high in the previous session, while investors gauged the local central bank governor’s latest comments on the country’s inflation and interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4% at 8,411 by 2327 GMT.

The benchmark inched 0.3% higher so far this week, gaining for a second consecutive week.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Michele Bullock said on Thursday that policymakers need to be sure inflation is heading towards the 2%-3% target band before cutting rates.

The tariffs proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump are unlikely to significantly impact price pressures in Australia over the next six months, Bullock added.

Among sub-indexes, financials shed as much as 0.7%, with the “Big Four” banks losing between 0.4% and 0.7%.

The sub-index slipped 1.1% so far this week, after rising for three consecutive weeks.

Despite rising oil prices, energy stocks lost as much as 0.5% to their lowest since Nov. 18.

Sector major Woodside Energy slid as much as 0.7%. Miners were largely flat in early trade, but fell 0.6% so far this week.

Heavy-weights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue logged marginal losses of 0.1% each.

Australian shares struggle for direction as gold stocks drag; NAB tumbles

Healthcare stocks retreated by 0.6%, snapping a five-day winning streak.

The sub-index is up 2.9% so far this week.

Gold stocks moved marginally even as bullion prices ticked higher.

The sub-index dropped 2.1% so far this week.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.2% to 13,083.52 points and was on track to end higher for the second consecutive week.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares decline as financials weigh

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Oil prices mixed amid accusations of breaches to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Read more stories