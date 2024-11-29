AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 134.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FCCL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
FFBL 75.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
HUBC 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUMNL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.29%)
MLCF 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.26%)
NBP 70.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.64%)
OGDC 192.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.79%)
PAEL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 162.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
SEARL 86.81 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.86%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TOMCL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TPLP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.05%)
TREET 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
UNITY 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.86%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 10,739 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.34%)
BR30 32,168 Decreased By -66.3 (-0.21%)
KSE100 100,151 Increased By 68.2 (0.07%)
KSE30 31,141 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.17%)
Nov 29, 2024
Indian shares set to open higher after steepest decline in two months

Published 29 Nov, 2024 10:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Friday after their steepest drop in nearly two months in the previous session, as traders adjusted their positions on monthly derivatives expiry.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,157.5, as of 08:39 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Thursday’s close of 23,914.15.

India’s benchmark indexes fell about 1.5% each on Thursday, dragged down by profit booking in IT stocks after a rally and positional adjustments due to November derivatives contract expiry.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth 117.56 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) in the last session in one of the largest sell-offs of Indian shares in 2024.

The sell-off is almost equivalent to their total purchase since becoming buyers on Monday, snapping a 38-session selling run.

“This is moving to be a stock-specific market, especially after the results and the recent market correction,” said Ankita Pathak, chief macro and global strategist at Ionic Wealth.

“While large-caps offer valuation comfort, especially in the private banks, quality is incrementally available at reasonable valuations in other segments of broader markets too.”

Investors are awaiting India’s growth data due later in the day after market hours.

Indian shares set for muted start, tracking Asian peers

India’s economy is expected to have slowed in the July-September quarter, weighed down by weak urban consumption following a rise in food prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Asian markets eased, weighed by Japan’s inflation data and South Korea’s economic growth concerns. US equities were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

