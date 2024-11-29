AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
AIRLINK 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
FCCL 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
FFBL 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
FFL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
HUBC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
HUMNL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.03%)
MLCF 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
NBP 70.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.26%)
OGDC 191.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.99%)
PAEL 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.13%)
PRL 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
SEARL 86.52 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.51%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.24%)
TREET 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.07%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 10,739 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 32,159 Decreased By -74.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 100,003 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.08%)
KSE30 31,084 Decreased By -109.4 (-0.35%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls on stronger yen as investors ponder BOJ rate hike

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 10:15am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Friday as the yen strengthened on growing expectations for an interest rate hike following hotter-than-expected inflation data.

The Nikkei declined 0.4% to 38,193.01 by the midday break and was on track for a third consecutive week of losses.

The broader Topix was down 0.3% at 2,680.05.

The dollar/yen broke below 150 for the first time in over a month on growing bets that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will hike rates again next month. Investors now see a 60% chance the BOJ could hike rates again in December.

This weighed on exporter shares, with automaker Toyota Motor and tech and entertainment conglomerate Sony Group down about 2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, banks and insurance shares were boosted by prospects of the rate hike, sending Dai-ichi Life Holdings up 2.5% and Chiba Bank adding 2.7% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

Amid sluggish trade due to the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, investors also booked profit on domestic heavyweight stocks.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron slipped 1.2%, while robot maker Fanuc was down 2.7%. Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing edged down 0.2%.

The Nikkei was poised to mark its worst monthly performance since April, as the market struggled amid geopolitical uncertainties and the US presidential election.

Japan’s Nikkei ends higher

Investors have also been weighing concerns about US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff pledges.

In coming months, “markets will likely need to become accustomed to higher (yen) interest rates and US trade tariffs,” said Neil Newman, head of strategy at Astris Advisory.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll for the Nikkei saw tepid growth by mid-2025 as the market navigates near-term uncertainties, before edging up to new highs.

The Nikkei will likely continue trading in a range next week, with more potential comments from Trump among items in focus next week, said Kazuo Kamitani, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls on stronger yen as investors ponder BOJ rate hike

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories