AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-29

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking to ban the candidates from contesting elections from more than one constituency.

A five-judge bench, headed by Justice Amin ud Din, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mussarat Hilali, on Thursday, heard multiple cases. It upheld the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office.

During the proceeding, Justice Hilali told the petitioner’s counsel that the Court can strike down laws, but cannot legislate new ones. Justice Mazhar stated if the petitioner has challenged the Elections Act then that is another issue.

Contesting polls from multiple seats: SC urged to rule that Article 223 (2) is ultra vires

A petition was filed by a lawyer arguing that contesting elections from more than one constituency violated the Constitution and legal principles. His counsel contended that the principle of “one person, one vote” should be the basic principle in the elections, but permitting candidates to contest multiple constituencies undermine the democratic concept.

He also criticised the practice of candidates running for seats in areas where they do not even have a registered vote. Justice Amin said if the law does allow the candidate not to vote for themselves then your argument would hold.

Justice Mandokhel said the law requires the proposer and seconder to be from the same constituency, and since the legislature has allowed this, you cannot question the intent of the legislature.

Justice Azhar asked the counsel that it would be better if his client persuade the political leadership regarding the matter.

The bench hearing a child’s abduction in Quetta denied taking suo-motu notice on the issue. Justice Mandokhel clarified that the case is already under consideration and rejected any notion that the Constitutional Bench had taken suo-motu notice of the incident.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan submitted a confidential progress report related to the abduction, and requested the bench to review it in chambers and informed about the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the child’s recovery. The bench accepting the request examined the report in chambers.

When the bench resumed hearing after an interval, additional advocate general Balochistan requested the court to intervene and end the ongoing sit-in in Quetta. However, Justice Hilali said resolving such matters was the responsibility of the provincial administration and that the federal government could provide support if needed.

During the hearing, child’s father pleaded for his child’s safe return. Justice Mandokhel told him that full cooperation would be extended from all sides, adding the Balochistan police chief had provided detailed information in chambers.

He said that certain details could not be disclosed at this stage to avoid compromising the investigation. The judge urged the media to refrain from excessive coverage, as it could endanger the child’s life. Justice Amin stated that the case had not yet been resolved in the Supreme Court and that increasing pressure could put the child’s life at risk.

In the last hearing of the case, it appeared that the bench took suo-motu notice of the missing child in Quetta and summoned all provincial Inspectors General of Police (IGs) in the case. The bench had summoned all IGPs and home secretaries from all provinces for the next hearing.

Justice Mandokhel had expressed concern over the failure to recover the missing child in Quetta, stating that despite the city being paralysed by protests for six days, the government had seemed indifferent. He pointed out that even schoolchildren in Quetta had taken to the streets in protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court elections SC ECP SC judges constitutional bench Contesting multiple seats

Comments

200 characters

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories