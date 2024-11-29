Gandapur, Bushra reach Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan Bushra Bibi reached Peshawar from Mansehra via a helicopter on Thursday.

Prior to their departure, both had a detailed discussion with the senior PTI leaders, which, among others, was attended by Shaukat Yausafzai, KP Assembly Speaker Babar Salim Swati and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan.

Commissioner, DIG Hazara and other senior officials were also in attendance. However, details of what came under discussion at the meeting were not shared with the media.