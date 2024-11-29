AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 134.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.92%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 75.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
HUBC 109.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.77%)
MLCF 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.33%)
NBP 70.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.51%)
OGDC 192.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-0.84%)
PAEL 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.54%)
SEARL 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.91%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TOMCL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TPLP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.36%)
TREET 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 60.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.79%)
UNITY 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.69%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 10,739 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.34%)
BR30 32,168 Decreased By -66.3 (-0.21%)
KSE100 100,086 Increased By 2.8 (0%)
KSE30 31,117 Decreased By -76.7 (-0.25%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-29

PCMEA requests Jam to grant customs tariff relief

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2024 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) met with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan to request relief from customs’ tariffs that are adversely impacting the survival of the sector.

The delegation, led by Abdul Latif Malik (patron-in-chief), Usman Ashraf (senior vice chairman) and Riaz Ahmed (vice chairman), highlighted the challenges faced by the industry and sought immediate government intervention.

During the meeting, Latif explained the complex production process of Pakistani carpets, wherein, raw materials are sent to Afghanistan, raw/un-finished carpets are returned back to Pakistan for final furnishing/processing before being exported globally.

However, despite the fact that 99 per cent of these carpets are exported, they are unable to avail the benefit of Customs duty exemptions from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), leaving them without vital incentives for exports.

The representative of carpet association emphasised that the Customs duties at the Afghan-Torkham border were forcing many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to shut down.

“To save this sector and ensure its growth, it is essential to make semi-finished carpets duty-free,” Latif urged, adding that government support is crucial for the sustainability of the industry.

Jam assured the PCMEA of his full support, recognising the sector’s potential as an export enhancer.

He stressed the importance of promoting “Made in Pakistan” products and addressing intellectual property issues, such as patent protections for Pakistani carpets, to improve global recognition.

The minister also proposed convening a meeting with the FBR and other stakeholders in the near future to explore the solutions and address the sector's concerns.

Jam reiterated his commitment to fostering growth in the carpet manufacturing industry and helping SMEs flourish.

The PCMEA hopes that the government's timely intervention will provide relief to manufacturers, helping the sector regain its competitive edge in international markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jam Kamal FBR Pakistan Customs Tariff PCMEA customs tariff

Comments

200 characters

PCMEA requests Jam to grant customs tariff relief

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories