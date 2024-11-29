NTDC energises another 250MVA autotransformer

LAHORE: To enhance its power transmission capacity, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully energized a second 250MVA autotransformer at 220kV Grid Station WAPDA Town Lahore.

The Project Delivery (North) Lahore team has completed the augmentation work of the existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-2) with a 250 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer. The autotransformer has been energized. This work was part of the World Bank-funded National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-1).

This capacity enhancement will boost the power transmission capacity of the 220kV WAPDA Town Grid Station, ensuring a reliable electricity supply in Lahore and adjoining areas. The upgraded infrastructure will directly benefit domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers served by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) through improved power supply stability and reduced transmission constraints.

NTDC Managing Director Engr Muhammad Waseem Younas appreciated the Project Delivery (North) Lahore team for completing this infrastructure upgradation project early before the approved shutdown period.

