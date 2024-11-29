AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 134.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.03%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FCCL 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
FFL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
HUBC 109.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.77%)
MLCF 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
NBP 70.68 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.41%)
OGDC 191.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.85%)
PAEL 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
PPL 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 19.76 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.49%)
SEARL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.61%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TOMCL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TPLP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.24%)
TREET 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.98%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.62%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 10,739 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.34%)
BR30 32,168 Decreased By -66.3 (-0.21%)
KSE100 100,086 Increased By 2.8 (0%)
KSE30 31,117 Decreased By -76.7 (-0.25%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-29

NTDC energises another 250MVA autotransformer

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2024 07:33am

LAHORE: To enhance its power transmission capacity, the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully energized a second 250MVA autotransformer at 220kV Grid Station WAPDA Town Lahore.

The Project Delivery (North) Lahore team has completed the augmentation work of the existing 160 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer (T-2) with a 250 MVA, 220/132 kV autotransformer. The autotransformer has been energized. This work was part of the World Bank-funded National Transmission Modernization Project (NTMP-1).

This capacity enhancement will boost the power transmission capacity of the 220kV WAPDA Town Grid Station, ensuring a reliable electricity supply in Lahore and adjoining areas. The upgraded infrastructure will directly benefit domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers served by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) through improved power supply stability and reduced transmission constraints.

NTDC Managing Director Engr Muhammad Waseem Younas appreciated the Project Delivery (North) Lahore team for completing this infrastructure upgradation project early before the approved shutdown period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wapda power sector NTDC Lesco power transmission capacity autotransformer

Comments

200 characters

NTDC energises another 250MVA autotransformer

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories