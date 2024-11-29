FIA arrests key suspect in Azma’s video case

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crimes Unit has arrested a key suspect Ali Hassan Toor in connection with the fake video involving Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

Toor was apprehended while attempting to flee the country from Sialkot Airport, sources in the FIA said, adding: “Immigration authorities at the airport detained Toor and alerted the Cyber Crimes Circle in Lahore. A team was dispatched to Sialkot to take him into custody.”

Ali Hassan Toor is accused of being involved in the creation and distribution of the fake video, which allegedly aimed to defame the provincial minister. His name had already been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), preventing him from leaving the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024