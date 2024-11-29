AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
AIRLINK 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
FCCL 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
FFBL 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
FFL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
HUBC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
HUMNL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.03%)
MLCF 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
NBP 70.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.26%)
OGDC 191.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.99%)
PAEL 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.13%)
PRL 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
SEARL 86.52 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.51%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.24%)
TREET 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.07%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 10,739 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 32,159 Decreased By -74.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 99,960 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 31,078 Decreased By -115.6 (-0.37%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

Customs confiscation raises questions about transparency

Recorder Report Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 08:33am

LAHORE: A recent vehicle confiscation has raised questions about the effectiveness of customs enforcement and the need for greater transparency and accountability in vehicle confiscation and redemption.

The incident has highlighted the issue of smuggling petroleum products, which can lead to significant revenue losses for the government and undermine the economy.

It has further highlighted the importance of ensuring that redemption proceedings are fair and that vehicle owners are not unfairly penalized.

According to sources, customs authorities had received a tip-off about a Hino truck carrying foreign-origin diesel oil concealed under a load of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The truck was spotted and intercepted by the customs staff.

The driver and cleaner claimed they were only carrying LPG, but a search revealed 49,770 litres of diesel oil hidden in a specially designed tank.

The goods and vehicle were seized, and the accused persons were arrested. The seized goods and vehicle were valued at Rs. 7,005,094 and Rs. 12,500,000, respectively.

The department claimed the truck's tank was specially designed to conceal the oil. However, photos of the vehicle don't show any unusual design or hidden cavities.

It may be noted that the competent forums have already ruled that confiscating a vehicle is meant to penalize smugglers, not the vehicle's owner, unless they're proven to be involved. Accordingly, the owner was given the option to redeem the vehicle by paying a 20% redemption fine and a personal penalty of Rs. 25,000.

The collectorate of customs appealed against the decision on the ground that the vehicle was used for smuggling and should not be released. Also, he pleaded that the vehicle had a specially designed tank to hide the smuggled oil.

The last ground taken by the department was that the law (SRO 499(1)/2009) does not allow redemption of vehicles used for smuggling or with false cavities.

The tribunal dismissed the appeal while relying upon a settled principle that stated a vehicle cannot be assumed to have false cavities without evidence. Also, since no fresh evidence was presented, the tribunal upheld the original decision, allowing the vehicle's owner to redeem it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs Customs confiscation vehicle confiscation

Comments

200 characters

Customs confiscation raises questions about transparency

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories