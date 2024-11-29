AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
AIRLINK 134.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FCCL 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
FFL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
HUBC 109.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.55%)
MLCF 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
NBP 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1%)
OGDC 191.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.22%)
PAEL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.43%)
PRL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.95%)
SEARL 86.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.5%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TOMCL 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TPLP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.36%)
TREET 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 10,739 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 32,159 Decreased By -74.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 99,960 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 31,078 Decreased By -115.6 (-0.37%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-29

CCP approves Millat Equipment-Millat Tractors merger

Recorder Report Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the merger of the Millat Equipment Limited (MEL) with the Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) under a Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Lahore High Court. Upon the court's sanction, the MEL will be dissolved, and MTL will emerge as the surviving entity.

The Millat Tractors Limited, a publicly listed company in Pakistan, specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of agricultural tractors (Massey Ferguson 300 series), forklift trucks, diesel engines, diesel generator sets and a wide range of allied agricultural and industrial implements. The Millat Equipment Limited, a public limited company, focuses on manufacturing gears, shafts, hydraulic pumps, and engine balancers exclusively for Massey Ferguson 300 series tractors assembled by the MTL.

The CCP’s merger assessment has identified “Tractor Parts” as the relevant product market within the geographical boundaries of Pakistan. Given the MEL’s exclusive engagement in supplying parts for Massey Ferguson 300 series tractors, the merger will not alter the market share of the involved entities. Furthermore, the transaction will neither create nor strengthen a dominant position in the relevant market, ensuring that competition remains unaffected.

This approval highlights the CCP’s commitment to foster streamlined manufacturing processes and enhanced product quality. The merger is expected to increase MTL’s asset base, enabling it to capitalize on economies of scale, optimize operational efficiencies and strengthen its competitive position within the industry.

The CCP’s decision underscores its role in facilitating business growth while maintaining a level playing field in Pakistan’s competitive landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP Millat Tractors Limited Millat Equipment Limited

Comments

200 characters

CCP approves Millat Equipment-Millat Tractors merger

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories