AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
AIRLINK 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
FFBL 74.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.82%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
HUBC 109.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.26%)
HUMNL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.74%)
MLCF 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
NBP 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.29%)
OGDC 191.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.09%)
PAEL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 26.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PTC 19.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2%)
SEARL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.84%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TOMCL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TPLP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.36%)
TREET 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
TRG 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 10,716 Decreased By -59.8 (-0.56%)
BR30 32,088 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.45%)
KSE100 99,957 Decreased By -125.4 (-0.13%)
KSE30 31,077 Decreased By -116.1 (-0.37%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-29

Bank Makramah achieves major milestone as net assets to increase by Rs29.39bn

Press Release Published 29 Nov, 2024 08:14am

KARACHI: Bank Makramah Limited (BML) has achieved a major milestone in its journey toward strengthening its capital base with the Board of Directors approving a comprehensive scheme of arrangement.

This transformative restructuring, which demonstrates the sponsors’ unequivocal commitment to the Bank’s future, involves the amalgamation of Global Haly Development Limited (GHDL) into BML, resulting in a substantial increase in the Bank’s net assets by approximately Rs 29.39 billion. This move will significantly enhance the Bank’s financial standing and position it for sustained future growth.

The restructuring scheme also includes the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares to GHDL shareholders, as well as the redemption of Term Finance Certificates (TFCs) along with accrued profit. Furthermore, the Bank will streamline its capital structure by reducing its share capital through the cancellation of shares that are not represented by available assets, ensuring enhanced financial stability.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Abdullah Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, emphasized the sponsors’ unprecedented commitment to the Bank, stating, “This restructuring reflects our unwavering dedication to the Bank’s transformation and long-term success. It positions us to enhance shareholder value and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The scheme, approved during a board meeting on Thursday, is subject to regulatory, corporate, and shareholder approvals, as well as the sanction of the Islamabad High Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bank Makramah Limited BML Bank Makramah net assets

Comments

200 characters

Bank Makramah achieves major milestone as net assets to increase by Rs29.39bn

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Read more stories