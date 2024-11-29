AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024
Tech stocks spark Europe market rebound

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

PARIS: Tech stocks spearheaded a rebound in European shares on Thursday, after a two-day slump fuelled by worries over potential US tariffs and France’s economic and political challenges, with investors now closely watching inflation reports for clues on the future trajectory of interest rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% to 507.23 points. Trading volumes were expected to be light with the US market shut for Thanksgiving holiday.

The tech sector climbed nearly 1%, logging its best day in one week, as chip stocks gained after Bloomberg reported the US administration’s China chip curbs could be less severe than expected.

Shares of ASM International, BE Semiconductor and ASML gained between 2% and 2.5%.

France’s blue-chip index also regained some lost momentum, gaining 0.5%, after sliding to August lows in the previous session.

Defence stocks led sectoral gains, boosted by a 4.1% jump in Airbus.

Sentiment eased after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told the Financial Times a global trade war would be “in nobody’s interest”.

French government bonds held steady after Wednesday’s sell-off drove the risk premium over German bonds to its highest point since the 2012 debt crisis.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government faces an uncertain future, as his struggle in securing approval for the 2025 budget in a polarized parliament make it increasingly likely that his fragile coalition will collapse.

“We don’t think (Marine) Le Pen (leader of far-right National Rally party) will follow up on her threats to topple the government in the near term, but it does remind markets of the precarious situation the country is in,” said Michiel Tukker, senior European rates strategist at ING.

The banking sector also provided some support to the STOXX 600. It gained 0.9%.

Inflation in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, remained flat in November at 2.4%, while rising in several German states. Spain’s November headline inflation met expectations.

Inflation figures for the euro zone, France and Italy are set to be released on Friday.

These reports follow stubbornly strong US inflation data, which raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might take a cautious approach to policy easing.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance soared 41.4% after the insurer rejected a 3.28-billion-pound takeover offer from bigger rival Aviva, whose shares were down 2.3%.

On the other hand, Grifols fell 11.8%, extending losses to the second session, after Canadian fund Brookfield dropped its takeover plans.

