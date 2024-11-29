AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-29

China stocks drop on heightened trade tensions

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, as investors feared an escalation of the trade war with the US and a further ban on chip sales to China, while a price war between automakers in the country looked set to intensify.

The blue-chip CSI 300 index closed down 0.88%, while the Shanghai Composite index slid 0.43% at 3,295.70.

Most sectors closed lower as investors were largely in a wait-and-see mode for clarity on US President-elect Donald Trump’s trade policies and its potential consequences.

Auto stocks were the biggest decliners, falling by more than 2%, after media reports said that BYD and other automakers pushed suppliers to cut prices, signalling that a brutal price war in the world’s largest auto market is set to escalate.

BYD’s Hong Kong and mainland shares fell 2.6% and 2.3% respectively, while SAIC Motor Corp declined by 2.8%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 236.17 points or 1.2% at 19,366.96. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.46%, while the Hang Seng Tech lost 1.52%.

China’s state media warned Trump his pledge to slap additional tariffs on Chinese goods could drag the world’s top two economies into a mutually destructive tariff war.

“A key risk for China’s economy and markets in 2025 comes from Trump’s policies-the proposed tariffs of 60% could reduce GDP growth by up to 2% over the next four to six quarters,” Michelle Qi, head of China equities at Eastspring Investments, said in a note.

Sentiment was further dented after Bloomberg News reported that the Biden administration could announce additional curbs on sales of semiconductor equipment and artificial intelligence memory chips to China as soon as next week.

That also weighed on the broader consumer stocks listed both onshore and offshore.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.65% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.77%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.52%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.56%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks drop on heightened trade tensions

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories