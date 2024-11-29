Leading buyers conspicuous by their absence

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

to Rs 17,600 per maund and 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

Approximately, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund (Baloch), 200 bales of Kandiyaro were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund (seed quality), 1400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 100 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,750 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

