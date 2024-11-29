Sindh minister says govt has unveiled comprehensive plan to address power challenges

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Shah has said that, Sindh government is taking significant steps to revolutionize the province’s electricity infrastructure, announcing a comprehensive renewable energy programme aimed at providing cost-effective power solutions to millions of residents.

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah revealed the government’s ambitious initiative during an Energy Dialogue organized by The Knowledge Forum and NED University of Energy and Technology at a local hotel Today. Nasir Shah said that, Sindh alternate energy programme includes multiple innovative approaches to address the province’s persistent energy challenges.

He added that a cornerstone of the initiative is the distribution of 200,000 solar packages to low-consumption households, which is expected to benefit over two million

people across KE, HESCO, and SEPCO consumer regions.

The packages include solar panels, batteries, fans, and bulbs, targeting consumers who use between zero to 100 units of electricity.

Nasir Shah said that, the government is simultaneously pursuing multiple alternative energy projects, including solar, wind and hybrid power initiatives developed through public-private partnerships. He said a lot of development has been made in Thar and cheaper power is produced through coal.

Mahfooz Qazi, Director of Alternate Energy, Government of Sindh highlighted the development of 400 MW solar parks, with grid integration anticipated within two years. According to him Sindh is the energy hub, which is producing power through solar, wind, nuclear and coal.

Additionally, he said the Sindh government is making strides in public sector energy transformation, as government building are being solarised and in the next phase government hospitals and schools are being solarized.

Financial aspects of the initiative are equally promising, with the Sindh government earning USD 49 million in carbon credits through public-private partnerships. The World Bank has also provided a 30-year loan to support renewable energy transitions, he added.

Marvi Rashdi, a Member of Provincial Assembly of Sindh, raised alarm about sea erosion devastating coastal areas and highlighted critical infrastructure gaps, particularly in energy storage capabilities. She emphasized the urgent need for smart and micro grid technologies, noting that the Sindh government is actively developing strategies to address these challenges.

Badar Alam from PRIED highlighted the environmental pressures created by Thar coal mining, particularly its substantial stress on water resources. He recommended that land for mining and power plants should be allocated on a lease basis to minimize long-term environmental impacts.

Experts consistently pointed out that the national grid remains unaffordable and unreliable, calling for a comprehensive grid phase-out strategy. Coal mining’s environmental consequences continue to be a major concern, with researchers distinguishing between the impacts of local and imported coal extraction methods.

Researchers and experts at the dialogue emphasized the critical nature of the province’s energy challenges. Researcher Syeda Sidrah Mehdi pointed out the severe impact of load shedding, which currently ranges from 11 to 17 hours, significantly affecting social and economic aspects of people’s lives.

Challenges remain, including circular debt, high industrial tariffs, and intermittent power supply. However, experts like Dr Mubashir Ali Siddiqui from NED University stressed the need for a comprehensive policy document on alternative energy sources. Dr Noman Ahmed, Dean, NED University gave a talk on energy crisis in urban centres. According to him, people living in Katchi Abadis are the most sufferers due to non availability of utility services. Researcher Hammad Ahmed from Renewable First, Tanveer Bari from Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Khalid Waleed from SDPI, Mohammad Basit Ghauri from Renewable First also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Zeenia Shaukat, Director of TKF welcomed the guests and conducted the dialogue.

