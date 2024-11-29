AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

UNESCO organises consultation on media and information literacy in Karachi

Press Release Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

KARACHI: UNESCO in collaboration with Media Foundation 360, organised its second provincial consultation at DHA Suffa University, Karachi, to gather input from key stakeholders for developing Pakistan’s Media and Information Literacy (MIL) strategy.

The consultation prioritized inclusivity through diverse representation and brought together policymakers, media professionals, academics, and civil society experts, all contributing insights to the draft MIL strategy for Pakistan.

The prominent speakers included Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Mayor of Karachi; Shahab Zuberi; Group Chief, Business Recorder, Senator Sarmad Ali; Azhar Abbas, Managing Director GEO News, Senator Faisal Sabzwari. Dr Huma Baqai, Analyst. Dr Asma Ibrahim Archaeologist, Mubashir Mir, Resident Editor Daily Pakistan Karachi, Dr Midrar Ullah Chief Librarian Agha Khan University, Afia Salam and Brig. Prof Dr Ahmed Saeed Minhas, Vice Chancellor DHA Suffa University Karachi, Prof Dr Savera Shami, Research Lead on the MIL strategy Chairperson of the Department of Digital Media, Punjab University outlined the consultation’s objectives, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder engagement in shaping a contextually relevant framework.

The speakers emphasized that MIL should be incorporated into the national curriculum at the primary level. The discussions further explored the delicate balance between media regulation and control, with a shared consensus that a media-literate society is essential for cultivating constructive and informed societal discourse.

The participants unanimously recognized the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression as a fundamental right while stressing that it must not be exploited to propagate disinformation or misinformation, which can erode societal trust and disrupt constructive dialogue.

The participants underscored that robust and effective governance by the state is pivotal in shutting down avenues that enable the spread of misinformation and disinformation. They highlighted that good governance, marked by transparency, accountability, and proactive policy measures, plays a fundamental role in protecting the integrity of the information ecosystem. The event featured three focused sessions, each addressing key dimensions of Media and Information Literacy. The first session, “Building Resilient Societies: Media and Information Literacy as a Pillar of Social Cohesion,” explored how MIL can strengthen social harmony by fostering critical thinking and informed engagement. The second session, “Building a Comprehensive Framework: The Convergence of Media, Information, and Literacy,” emphasized the need for an integrated approach to equip citizens with essential skills to navigate the digital landscape.

The final session “Cultural and Linguistic Diversity: A Cornerstone for Shaping MIL Policies” highlighted the importance of embedding Pakistan’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity into MIL policies, ensuring inclusivity and relevance while empowering communities through culturally sensitive strategies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UNESCO

Comments

200 characters

UNESCO organises consultation on media and information literacy in Karachi

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories