AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-29

EU must cooperate with Trump to avoid trade war: ECB chief

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

FRANKFURT: The European Union must cooperate with Donald Trump to avoid a trade war in light of the US president-elect’s plans to raise tariffs on imports, the president of the European Central Bank said Thursday.

“This is a better scenario than a pure retaliation strategy, which can lead to a tit-for-tat process where no one is really a winner,” ECB chief Christine Lagarde said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

Lagarde also said the EU should offer to buy certain goods from the US, such as liquefied natural gas and defence equipment.

During the US election campaign, Trump complained that the European Union was a “mini China” as he criticised the US trade relationship with the bloc.

Trump this week announced tariffs of between 10 and 25 percent on imports from China, Mexico and Canada and is expected to make a similar move against EU goods.

Lagarde said a “trade war at large” was “in nobody’s interest” and would lead to “a global reduction of GDP”.

She said the potential impact of US tariffs on inflation in the eurozone was more uncertain, but if anything it would be “ a little net inflationary in the short term”.

“It depends what the tariffs are, what they are applied on and over what period of time,” she said.

