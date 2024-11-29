Elon Musk aimed at bending the universe

The secret of Mr Trump’s admiration for Elon Musk became clear to this writer during an interview where Trump narrated a fascinating story about a space rocket.

Trump described how, after traveling back to Earth, instead of landing in a desert, sea, lake, or some other desolate place, the rocket executed a controlled descent.

Swinging and turning wildly with a large flame roaring from its exhaust, it slowed down and gently positioned itself to land precisely on the same launcher from which it was fired.

Astonished by this incredible feat of science, human ingenuity, and innovation, Trump said he immediately called Elon Musk to confirm: “Was it you?” When Musk replied affirmatively, Trump remarked, “No country on the face of the Earth could do it, not even the USA, but you did it.”

This inspired this writer to dig deeper into Elon Musk’s wild dreams of space exploration and peek into his visionary mind. After some research, I was left reeling with amazement. Musk’s mind, it seems, is one that might have been born many years into the future.

In one of his interviews, Musk mentioned the possibility of mankind traveling at twice the speed of light—not by burning any fuel but by bending time and space. He explained that by “squeezing space,” which behaves like a giant plastic sheet, we could bring distant areas of the universe closer to us without traveling any actual distance.

This radical idea is rooted in Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity. Musk referred to the concept of creating a “warp bubble” that contracts space in front of a spacecraft and expands it behind, effectively allowing the craft to traverse vast distances without exceeding the speed of light within its local frame.

This concept, known as the Alcubierre Drive, was proposed by physicist Miguel Alcubierre in 1994.

It suggests that by warping space time, a spacecraft could achieve effective Faster-Than-Light (FTL) travel without violating the laws of physics.

Elon Musk is captivated by this theoretically possible feat and is actively working on advanced propulsion technologies and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to solve complex challenges. Reports suggest that Musk has created an AI supercomputer, known as “Colossus,” located in Memphis, Tennessee.

It is equipped with 100,000 of the latest Nvidia GPUs, liquid-cooled with massive water systems, and powered by Tesla Megapack batteries. According to Musk, Colossus is not merely a machine but a gateway—designed to fuel “Grok,” an AI model capable of propelling humanity beyond the boundaries of human understanding.

