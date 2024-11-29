Behind Trump’s comeback: ballot or bullet?

The right to bear arms was enshrined in the US Constitution in the year 1787. Since then, the citizens have enjoyed unhindered access to fire arms. While Donald Trump was elected with 68.2 million votes, the over 500 million guns owned by the voters also played a crucial role in ensuring the sanctity of the ballot.

After the surrender of the British troops to the ragtag militia led by George Washington, only the losers were disarmed, not the victors of the battle who proudly carried their arms with them after the war of independence was over.

Washington served for two terms of 4 years each (under the present constitution which was framed in 1787 to replace their first attempt The Articles of Confederation) and then went home gracefully.

Since then, elections are held every four years in the first week of November, with transition of power in January of next year. The time is cast and fixed by the constitution.

Delays and postponements are unheard off, not even during world wars. Trump was first elected as the 45th President and now back as 47th. He lost re-election in the year 2020, which resulted in an attack on the Congress where the Senate was in session to endorse the result declared by the Electoral College and confirm the new occupant of the White House. The establishment was blamed for keeping Trump out.

In the year 1934 when Mao Tse Tung started his epic ‘Long March’ it was an armed struggle. In 1949, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) appeared on the world map. His famous saying was heard loud and clear; “Revolution comes through the barrel of the gun”. He completely dismantled the exploitative imperial yoke that had contained the growth of his nation.

Today, PRC has entered the ranks of the economic superpowers of the world, which is challenging the unipolar domination of the United States. Mao ruled with an iron fist. Dissent was crushed.

China did change after he was gone, but his Communist Party remains in power till today. Participation of the people is ensured but without the western electoral democracy. Focus has been on economic development and containment of poverty. The party created an economic miracle that has become the production line of the world.

Trump’s bold campaign carried the day for him. The assassination attempt during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 was a close call, but he remained unruffled and continued with his efforts to win back the White House. Eight rounds were fired at him, one brushed his ear, barely missing his skull, but he continued with his crusade to bring change to re-build his country. With his victory, tremors are being felt not only in Washington DC but all over the world.

Unfortunately, representative democracy in our times has been trapped by tampering and manipulation of the ballot. In the land of the pure; results of almost all elections have been disputed.

Only the 1970 electoral contest has been claimed as free and fair, but it resulted in the break-up of Jinnah’s Pakistan. When the ballot was overruled, bullets were fired, lives were lost. Brothers pitted against brothers, followed by surrender and prisoners of war. Now, after over half a century, wounds are healing; Jinnah has been recognized as the undisputed leader of the Muslims of India. An honest ballot followed by transition of power could have saved Pakistan, but instead bullets fractured the federation, which resulted in human toll and misery.

Democracy was born in the bazaars of Athens around 525 BC, mainly for the will of the people to prevail. Everyone was heard before the count was started. Majority prevailed, the minority went along. Direct participation ensured compliance.

Together with the population, democracy grew, but new challenges emerged. Representation was adopted, for which the electoral system was introduced. Manipulation became the norm.

Stalin’s famous quote was heard; “Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything”. The sanctity of the ballot had been stolen by the individuals who were inducted to protect and streamline it. George Washington allowed his freedom fighters to carry their weapons to defend their freedom, others did not.

The spirit of freedom remains alive till today. In the oldest constitutional democracy of the world, people have the right to bear arms to protect their rights. Periodically the guns are misused/abused which raises voices for control, but then the National Rifle Association (NRA) with its over 5 million members intervenes. In India, despite all the problems, the ballot prevails.

Votes are counted and the integrity of the ballot prevails. Guns have very little say in the electoral process. The oldest and the largest constitutional democracies of the world function differently, but the will of the people is ensured for democracy to survive, where it is denied, it perishes, resulting in conflict and confusion which then spins out of control.

It is back to the basics; people must count and be heard, not herded as was done in Stalin’s Soviet Union, which eventually collapsed under its own inefficiencies. Farce democracy does not work; the message is loud and clear. Democracy follows its own course; it cannot be controlled indefinitely.

