Markets Print 2024-11-29

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Published 29 Nov, 2024

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 28, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-Nov-24      26-Nov-24      25-Nov-24      22-Nov-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104954        0.10504       0.105323       0.105559
Euro                             0.801502       0.802135       0.801022       0.796474
Japanese yen                   0.00497931     0.00495993     0.00494969     0.00495439
U.K. pound                       0.959808       0.959368       0.959052       0.957077
U.S. dollar                      0.761088       0.762341       0.763242       0.764958
Algerian dinar                 0.00569114     0.00569564     0.00570115
Australian dollar                0.492881       0.494988       0.498015       0.497529
Botswana pula                   0.0557116      0.0558034      0.0559456
Brazilian real                    0.13058       0.131474       0.131603       0.131622
Brunei dollar                    0.564941       0.565787       0.568184       0.568531
Canadian dollar                                 0.541358       0.545953       0.547219
Chilean peso                  0.000780555    0.000780375    0.000777169    0.000787569
Czech koruna                    0.0317173      0.0317074       0.031679      0.0314319
Danish krone                     0.107465       0.107546       0.107396       0.106799
Indian rupee                   0.00901007     0.00904496     0.00905629     0.00905303
Israeli New Shekel               0.208289       0.209262       0.207741       0.205193
Korean won                    0.000543169     0.00054523    0.000544978    0.000547141
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47468        2.47795        2.48088
Malaysian ringgit                0.170973       0.170718        0.17138       0.171227
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162036      0.0162586      0.0162246      0.0162512
Mexican peso                    0.0368712      0.0367952      0.0375994      0.0373383
New Zealand dollar               0.445236       0.443149       0.447489       0.447768
Norwegian krone                 0.0685628       0.068667      0.0691342      0.0688512
Omani rial                        1.97942        1.98268        1.98502
Peruvian sol                                     0.20232       0.202237       0.202103
Philippine peso                 0.0129015      0.0129452      0.0129565      0.0129704
Polish zloty                     0.185749       0.185606       0.184818       0.183215
Qatari riyal                      0.20909       0.209434       0.209682
Russian ruble                  0.00704643     0.00725622     0.00735366     0.00745747
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202957       0.203291       0.203531
Singapore dollar                 0.564941       0.565787       0.568184       0.568531
South African rand              0.0420163      0.0420048      0.0421634      0.0424302
Swedish krona                   0.0695205      0.0696117      0.0696359      0.0689409
Swiss franc                      0.862276       0.860236       0.857286       0.860664
Thai baht                       0.0219435      0.0219505      0.0221165      0.0220189
Trinidadian dollar                              0.112701       0.112699       0.112964
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20724       0.207581       0.207826
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0178034      0.0178153      0.0179568
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR

