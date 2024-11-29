WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 28, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Nov-24 26-Nov-24 25-Nov-24 22-Nov-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104954 0.10504 0.105323 0.105559 Euro 0.801502 0.802135 0.801022 0.796474 Japanese yen 0.00497931 0.00495993 0.00494969 0.00495439 U.K. pound 0.959808 0.959368 0.959052 0.957077 U.S. dollar 0.761088 0.762341 0.763242 0.764958 Algerian dinar 0.00569114 0.00569564 0.00570115 Australian dollar 0.492881 0.494988 0.498015 0.497529 Botswana pula 0.0557116 0.0558034 0.0559456 Brazilian real 0.13058 0.131474 0.131603 0.131622 Brunei dollar 0.564941 0.565787 0.568184 0.568531 Canadian dollar 0.541358 0.545953 0.547219 Chilean peso 0.000780555 0.000780375 0.000777169 0.000787569 Czech koruna 0.0317173 0.0317074 0.031679 0.0314319 Danish krone 0.107465 0.107546 0.107396 0.106799 Indian rupee 0.00901007 0.00904496 0.00905629 0.00905303 Israeli New Shekel 0.208289 0.209262 0.207741 0.205193 Korean won 0.000543169 0.00054523 0.000544978 0.000547141 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47468 2.47795 2.48088 Malaysian ringgit 0.170973 0.170718 0.17138 0.171227 Mauritian rupee 0.0162036 0.0162586 0.0162246 0.0162512 Mexican peso 0.0368712 0.0367952 0.0375994 0.0373383 New Zealand dollar 0.445236 0.443149 0.447489 0.447768 Norwegian krone 0.0685628 0.068667 0.0691342 0.0688512 Omani rial 1.97942 1.98268 1.98502 Peruvian sol 0.20232 0.202237 0.202103 Philippine peso 0.0129015 0.0129452 0.0129565 0.0129704 Polish zloty 0.185749 0.185606 0.184818 0.183215 Qatari riyal 0.20909 0.209434 0.209682 Russian ruble 0.00704643 0.00725622 0.00735366 0.00745747 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202957 0.203291 0.203531 Singapore dollar 0.564941 0.565787 0.568184 0.568531 South African rand 0.0420163 0.0420048 0.0421634 0.0424302 Swedish krona 0.0695205 0.0696117 0.0696359 0.0689409 Swiss franc 0.862276 0.860236 0.857286 0.860664 Thai baht 0.0219435 0.0219505 0.0221165 0.0220189 Trinidadian dollar 0.112701 0.112699 0.112964 U.A.E. dirham 0.20724 0.207581 0.207826 Uruguayan peso 0.0178034 0.0178153 0.0179568 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

