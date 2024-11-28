OPEC+ meeting postponed to December 5

VIENNA: The ministerial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance initially scheduled for Sunday has been pushed back to December 5, the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said.

The meeting of the 22-member OPEC+ group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia has “been rescheduled to… 5 December 2024, as several Ministers will be attending the 45th Gulf Summit in Kuwait City,” their statement said on Thursday.