AGL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 134.15 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.02%)
BOP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (11.72%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
DFML 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.72%)
DGKC 85.56 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (4.42%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.18%)
FFBL 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FFL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
HUBC 109.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
MLCF 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.02%)
NBP 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.54%)
OGDC 190.90 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.39%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
PPL 159.65 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (4.57%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 19.34 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.56%)
TOMCL 34.29 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.28%)
TPLP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
TREET 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.92%)
TRG 58.30 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.03%)
UNITY 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,726 Increased By 67.5 (0.63%)
BR30 31,955 Increased By 623.5 (1.99%)
KSE100 99,847 Increased By 578.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 31,112 Increased By 80 (0.26%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Uncapped Webster called into Australia squad for India series

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 12:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster has been called into the Australia squad for the five-test series against India as precautionary injury cover for Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh bowled 17 overs in Australia’s humiliating loss by 295 runs in the series opener in Perth on Monday and pulled up sore afterwards, calling into doubt his fitness for next week’s day-night test in Adelaide.

Webster has been in fine form for Tasmania in Sheffield Shield and shone for Australia A against their Indian counterparts before the test series.

India laud ‘memorable’ Perth win under Bumrah

He will join the squad in Adelaide next week, the team said on Thursday.

The tall 30-year-old, who until 2020 offered off-spin to supplement his batting, breathed new life into his career when he spent a COVID lockdown learning how to bowl medium pace.

Webster, who has scored 5,297 runs at an average of 37.83 and taken 148 wickets in first class cricket, was last year’s Sheffield Shield player of the year.

Australia are already without another regular all-rounder in Cameron Green, who was ruled out of the India series after opting to have surgery on a stress fracture in his lumbar spine.

The second test starts at Adelaide Oval on Dec. 6.

Border Gavaskar trophy Mitchell Marsh Adelaide Oval Perth Stadium INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST Perth Test Beau Webster

Comments

200 characters

Uncapped Webster called into Australia squad for India series

PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

Israeli aggression increases in central Gaza, strikes kill 17 people

Oil slips on US gasoline stocks buildup; traders eye weekend OPEC+ meet

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Read more stories