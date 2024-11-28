AGL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
AIRLINK 134.40 Increased By ▲ 5.43 (4.21%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.23%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
DFML 40.13 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.06%)
DGKC 85.32 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (4.12%)
FCCL 35.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.82%)
FFBL 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
FFL 12.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 110.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.24%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
MLCF 41.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.64%)
NBP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.21%)
OGDC 190.90 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.39%)
PAEL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.34%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 159.34 Increased By ▲ 6.67 (4.37%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.63%)
SEARL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TOMCL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.53%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.92%)
TREET 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
TRG 58.40 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (4.21%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,715 Increased By 56.3 (0.53%)
BR30 31,963 Increased By 631.8 (2.02%)
KSE100 99,743 Increased By 473.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 31,070 Increased By 37.3 (0.12%)
Landslides in Indonesia’s Sumatra kill at least 27, rescuers search for missing

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 12:05pm

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescuers are searching for passengers trapped in a minibus buried in mud after flash floods and landslides hit several locations in North Sumatra province, killing at least 27, an official said on Thursday.

Torrential rain in the province since last week had caused flash floods and landslides in four different districts, Indonesia’s disaster agency has said.

A landslide in a village in Deli Serdang on Wednesday killed seven and injured 20, Hadi Wahyudi, North Sumatra police spokesperson told Reuters.

Rescuers were looking for missing people, including those trapped in a minibus and other vehicles on a hilly interprovince road hit by a mudslide, he said, adding he could not give an estimate for the number of affected people.

In other places, rescuers have found 20 dead during a search that started over the weekend.

Landslide caused by heavy rain kills five on Thai holiday island

They are still searching for two missing.

“Today, we’re focusing our search to find missing people and clearing the roads affected by the landslides,” said Hadi, adding excavators were deployed.

The landslides and flash floods damaged houses, mosques, and rice fields. Heavy rains also triggered floods in the provincial capital of Medan, forcing a delay in votes for a regional election in some polling stations.

Extreme weather is expected in Indonesia towards the end of 2024, as the La Nina phenomenon increases rainfalls across the tropical archipelago, the country’s weather agency has warned.

