City’s Rodri sets early return target after knee surgery

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 11:50am
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City’s Rodri said he is aiming to return from a serious knee injury before the end of the current campaign despite the Spanish midfielder being ruled out for the season in September.

Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or last month, underwent surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a 2-2 draw at Arsenal, with manager Pep Guardiola saying he would not play again this season.

“My target is to come back this season,” the 28-year-old told “The Rest is Football” podcast in an episode published on Thursday. “I think in terms of my mentality it’s going to be positive for me to not give up the season and throw it.

Man City blow 3-0 lead to extend winless run in Feyenoord thriller

“I don’t know when … my target is six, seven months, but the physios, they will dictate.”

City are second in the Premier League and will look to reduce the eight-point gap to Liverpool when they visit the leaders on Sunday.

