AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.83%)
CNERGY 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
DCL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.57%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.52 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.15%)
FCCL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.48%)
FFBL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.02%)
FFL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HUBC 110.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.89%)
NBP 71.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
OGDC 190.50 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.17%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.10 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (2.25%)
PRL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.97%)
PTC 18.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.78%)
SEARL 83.07 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.79%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.03%)
TOMCL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.6%)
TPLP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 56.47 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.77%)
UNITY 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,727 Increased By 68.9 (0.65%)
BR30 31,737 Increased By 405.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 99,912 Increased By 643.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 31,178 Increased By 145.5 (0.47%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set for muted start, tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 09:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares are set to open little changed on Thursday, tracking other Asian peers on worries over US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, and as uncertainty over US rate cut trajectory resurfaced.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,336, as of 08:31 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Wednesday’s close of 24,274.9.

The Adani group stocks will continue to remain in focus after the group clarified that its key executives were not charged with violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in last week’s indictment.

The conglomerate’s stocks gained about $14 billion on Wednesday, leading domestic benchmarks 0.3% higher, after losing nearly $34 billion since the indictment till Tuesday.

Other Asian markets traded lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding 0.25%. Overnight, US inflation data showed consumer spending increased in October, signaling worries that the future rate cut trajectory is going to be slower than expected.

A slowdown in the US interest rate cuts will directly impact the spending environment and affect sectors like information technology and pharma in India, which have significant exposure to the US market.

Concerns over the potential impact of the incoming US administration’s policies, including tariff threats, also weighed.

Indian shares set for muted open; Adani Group stocks in focus

The benchmark Nifty 50 has traded in a narrow 200-point range in the last two sessions, with analysts expecting further consolidation ahead of monthly derivatives series expiry on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors remained buyers of Indian shares for the third straight session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors snapped a two-session selling streak.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set for muted start, tracking Asian peers

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories