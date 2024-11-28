AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’: CM approves setup of tier-four data centre

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first Tier-Four Data Centre will be established in ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’ and the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif accorded in-principle approval to this effect.

Pakistan’s institution will establish first Tier-Four Data Centre in collaboration with China.

The CM presided over a special meeting to review progress being made on the CBD Nawaz Sharif IT City project. It was apprised at the meeting that universities of China, England and other countries will establish their campuses in Nawaz Sharif IT City. Campuses of Tang, Xurt and Baifang Institute of Vocational Education will be established in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

Buckinghamshire University and Imperial College London are also willing to set up their campuses there. Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology University will be set up in Nawaz Sharif IT City in collaboration with the International Universities.

The Chief Minister has assigned CBD a target to establish more international university campuses at the Nawaz Sharif IT Centre. She directed all stakeholders to ensure completion of Nawaz Sharif IT City Twin Towers at the earliest.

Moreover, the CM asked the authorities concerned to open the blocked roads across Punjab. “I am really sorry for the suffering and inconvenience suffered by the people,” she said, adding, “I feel people’s suffering due to obstacles caused by the anarchists.”

The CM directed the relevant authorities in the administration to take necessary measures for maintaining supply of food items, besides controlling prices of the essential commodities.

