AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (10.45%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
DFML 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.11%)
FCCL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
HUMNL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.83%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 40.98 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.96%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.44%)
OGDC 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.91%)
PAEL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
PPL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.51%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.77%)
SEARL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.31%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TRG 56.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,836 Increased By 567 (0.57%)
KSE30 31,162 Increased By 129.8 (0.42%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

Islamabad hospitals say they received no corpse during protest

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: The leading health facilities of the federal capital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital have refuted the claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) circulating on social media regarding the alleged deaths during the PTI protest.

The spokespersons of both the public hospitals have dismissed reports circulating on social media regarding the dead bodies brought to the hospitals, saying such claims are “baseless”.

According to the PIMS administration, reports of fatalities among protesters lack credibility. During the PTI protest, 66 security personnel and 36 civilians were brought to the hospital’s emergency department. Most of them were discharged after receiving initial medical treatment, while a few remain under observation.

In an official statement the Polyclinic Hospital spokesperson clarified that the bodies of individuals allegedly killed in recent firing incidents have not been brought to the hospital. “The claims being shared online are entirely unfounded,” the spokesperson emphasised.

The hospital administration urged the public to verify information from credible sources and avoid spreading unverified news, which can create unnecessary panic.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that PTI supporters have been propagating false claims of fatalities since their retreat. “They have been making rounds of hospitals since morning in search of bodies for their propaganda,” he remarked.

Naqvi clarified that no firearms were issued to police personnel during the PTI protest, and they were equipped only with batons. “If a single bullet had been fired, they would have created uproar globally. They are struggling to cover their embarrassment,” he added.

The minister challenged the PTI to provide evidence of any deaths, asking for names and locations of the alleged deceased. “When we inquired, no hospital reported any fatalities. If someone has died, let them provide the name and details,” he said, noting that while some injuries occurred due to stone pelting, the claims of deaths are entirely unfounded.

Naqvi concluded by stating that both police officers and protesters sustained injuries during the confrontation, but the allegations of deaths are baseless.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

protest PTI protest PTI protesters Islamabad hospitals

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad hospitals say they received no corpse during protest

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories