Islamabad hospitals say they received no corpse during protest

ISLAMABAD: The leading health facilities of the federal capital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital have refuted the claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) circulating on social media regarding the alleged deaths during the PTI protest.

The spokespersons of both the public hospitals have dismissed reports circulating on social media regarding the dead bodies brought to the hospitals, saying such claims are “baseless”.

According to the PIMS administration, reports of fatalities among protesters lack credibility. During the PTI protest, 66 security personnel and 36 civilians were brought to the hospital’s emergency department. Most of them were discharged after receiving initial medical treatment, while a few remain under observation.

In an official statement the Polyclinic Hospital spokesperson clarified that the bodies of individuals allegedly killed in recent firing incidents have not been brought to the hospital. “The claims being shared online are entirely unfounded,” the spokesperson emphasised.

The hospital administration urged the public to verify information from credible sources and avoid spreading unverified news, which can create unnecessary panic.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that PTI supporters have been propagating false claims of fatalities since their retreat. “They have been making rounds of hospitals since morning in search of bodies for their propaganda,” he remarked.

Naqvi clarified that no firearms were issued to police personnel during the PTI protest, and they were equipped only with batons. “If a single bullet had been fired, they would have created uproar globally. They are struggling to cover their embarrassment,” he added.

The minister challenged the PTI to provide evidence of any deaths, asking for names and locations of the alleged deceased. “When we inquired, no hospital reported any fatalities. If someone has died, let them provide the name and details,” he said, noting that while some injuries occurred due to stone pelting, the claims of deaths are entirely unfounded.

Naqvi concluded by stating that both police officers and protesters sustained injuries during the confrontation, but the allegations of deaths are baseless.

